Hi all, can I ask what is the work of being SEO ? because I was asked that we need SEO . is it necessary to have this in our team ? and what should he will do ?
SEO question
This Google article should answer your questions:
SEO analyst will analyse the website and work according to bring the website top in the SERP. There are two types in SEO On-page and Off-page.
If you want to understand the basics of SEO, this guide is a good resource: https://moz.com/beginners-guide-to-seo
SEO helps a website to rank in google search engine. There are 2 types of SEO, ON Page SEO and OFF Page SEO its short explanation is given below;
- ON page SEO : In this it includes process which are done to rank your website which are Keyword research, Site Optimization, Page Titles, etc.
- Off page SEO : Off page SEO mainly focuses on Sharing your website links through Social Medias, Blogs, Forums, etc.
The job of the [SEO](http:// the job of the SEO specialist to make your website show up at the top of the search engine results.) specialist to make your website show up at the top of the search engine results.
