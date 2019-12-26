SEO question

Hi all, can I ask what is the work of being SEO ? because I was asked that we need SEO . is it necessary to have this in our team ? and what should he will do ?
This Google article should answer your questions:
SEO analyst will analyse the website and work according to bring the website top in the SERP. There are two types in SEO On-page and Off-page.
If you want to understand the basics of SEO, this guide is a good resource: https://moz.com/beginners-guide-to-seo
SEO helps a website to rank in google search engine. There are 2 types of SEO, ON Page SEO and OFF Page SEO its short explanation is given below;
- ON page SEO : In this it includes process which are done to rank your website which are Keyword research, Site Optimization, Page Titles, etc.
- Off page SEO : Off page SEO mainly focuses on Sharing your website links through Social Medias, Blogs, Forums, etc.
