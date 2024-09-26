SEO journey from 0 to 155 organic clicks/day in 3 months with a budget of only 2.5 million VND/month

[SEO] I’m writing a post about my SEO journey from 0 to 155 organic clicks/day in 3 months with a budget of only 2.5 million/month
Yes, 155 clicks is nothing, but for a newbie like me + a low budget in 3 months in the real estate field, I find it a bit fun hehe. My steps are as follows:
- Technical optimization
Because the website gets the code from Hong Kong, it is necessary to re-study the website diagram, speed, with many different big and small errors
=> Prioritize optimizing technical errors first so that the content can be promoted.
- Optimize old content
Next is optimization (meta tags, content, design) for categories, pages, and old articles. For example, fix errors: 404, duplicate content, keyword cannibalization, thin content.
- Find a niche and then write content (use chatGPT to optimize budget)
At the same time, find a niche in the industry that can bring good traffic. Here, I chose 2 niche topics “What is” and “feng shui” to write.
But with 2.5 million/month, or 30 million/year, I cannot hire people to write content by hand. Combined with the method of writing content using chatGPT, I have saved a lot of money but still very effective.
Continuously writing for the first 2 months, plus 1 month of audit + entity + backlinks (poor family, only went to 3 newspapers), from May to August, I got that much.
Web của mình là OneDay
![