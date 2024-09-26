SEO journey from 0 to 155 organic clicks/day in 3 months with a budget of only 2.5 million VND/month

[SEO] I’m writing a post about my SEO journey from 0 to 155 organic clicks/day in 3 months with a budget of only 2.5 million/month

Yes, 155 clicks is nothing, but for a newbie like me + a low budget in 3 months in the real estate field, I find it a bit fun hehe. My steps are as follows:

Technical optimization

Because the website gets the code from Hong Kong, it is necessary to re-study the website diagram, speed, with many different big and small errors

=> Prioritize optimizing technical errors first so that the content can be promoted. Optimize old content

Next is optimization (meta tags, content, design) for categories, pages, and old articles. For example, fix errors: 404, duplicate content, keyword cannibalization, thin content. Find a niche and then write content (use chatGPT to optimize budget)

At the same time, find a niche in the industry that can bring good traffic. Here, I chose 2 niche topics “What is” and “feng shui” to write.

But with 2.5 million/month, or 30 million/year, I cannot hire people to write content by hand. Combined with the method of writing content using chatGPT, I have saved a lot of money but still very effective.

Continuously writing for the first 2 months, plus 1 month of audit + entity + backlinks (poor family, only went to 3 newspapers), from May to August, I got that much.

Web của mình là OneDay



