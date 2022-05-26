SEO guidelines while publishing a blog through Wordpress admin panel

Welcome to the forums, @AnnaAbram.

AnnaAbram: AnnaAbram: What should be the percentage of keywords in the whole content which I need to consider while drafting my blog with reader point of view

The important part of that question is “reader point of view”. Forget about numbers and percentages and write text which is useful to your site visitor, with keywords mentioned however many times they are required for clarity, and not inserted to some supposed formula to suit search engines.

Who are you writing the blog for, anyway - your human visitors or Google?

If you’re new to SEO, you might find Google’s Search Engine Optimization Starter Guide helpful.