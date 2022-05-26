SEO guidelines while publishing a blog through Wordpress admin panel

Hello Everyone,
I want to ask about the guidelines or I can say putting keywords into url, meta title & description and in the whole content while drafting a blog on my website? What should be the percentage of keywords in the whole content which I need to consider while drafting my blog with reader point of view as well google & SEO’s.
Welcome to the forums, @AnnaAbram.
The important part of that question is “reader point of view”. Forget about numbers and percentages and write text which is useful to your site visitor, with keywords mentioned however many times they are required for clarity, and not inserted to some supposed formula to suit search engines.
Who are you writing the blog for, anyway - your human visitors or Google?
If you’re new to SEO, you might find Google’s Search Engine Optimization Starter Guide helpful.
If you’re working from this vantage point, just stop. Please.
If you want reliable results, then working from an SEO perspective is the wrong way to work. Focusing on finding something you’re passionate about and making good quality content is what’s important. A SEO-centric approach may have good results to start, but will falter in the long run as those guidelines constantly get tweaked as google and the other search engines try to filter out the spam/junk that’s out there.
Hey, thanks for your insights on my question! Of course I am writing for human visitors.
And thanks for sharing the SEO guide link. I will read and work on it.
Hey Dave, thank you for your insightful response! Actually I keep publishing blogs on regular basis but not getting much results, although the topics and keywords I considered everything in my blogs, few blog are related to college branding, healthcare website design and lot more I published in this month.
So, I thought raise question in forums to get my answers to make it fruitful.
Thanks for answering and help me somewhere.