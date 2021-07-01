SEO geek built her first website :)

Hey Guys! I am new to this forum, but I think it will provide me with a ton of useful connections and feedback.

A little background on me: I have been working in SEO for about 3 years now, and up until recently, I did not want, care, know how to anything with webdesign, we have designers at our firm, so I had no real reason to learn. We work primarily with Joomla and wordpress sites, so I know the ins and outs of those CMS’s pretty well. But I have never started from nothing and built something up.

With my SEO knowledge, I decided to try out an affiliate marketing website for sport supplements. I know how to get the SEO down, but I am struggling with ways to make my website an affiliate converting machine! I have read up on in a ton, but I would be curious to know if anyone else has been successful doing this.

My site is only about a month old, but I have been working on it basically non stop. I would absolutely LOVE any (constructive) feedback on design, my affiliate conversion approach, niche tips, etc.

Anyway, opinions are appreciated!!!

What Supp Fitness

Thanks!

-Julie