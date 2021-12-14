SEO Domain Rating

Marketing
Hello,

Does Domain Rating really matters to rank in top position? my domain has a 32 DR will this be enough or should I keep on trying to increase the DR of the domain

Welcome to the forums, @marketing164.

“Domain Rating” is a proprietary metric used by ahrefs.com, and as such, will have no direct effect on SEO.

Any suggestion to improve the rankings?

Thanks @TechnoBear for clarifications.

You can find full information here:

(Please don’t post links to your site in this thread. They are not required, and might be mistaken for self-promotion, which we don’t allow. smile)

Do On Page Optimization
IN that DO meta tags optimization + Followed by the keyword research
Build high quality backlinks
Write Blogs at least 3-4 per week at your website blog