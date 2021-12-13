SEO Domain Rating

Hello,
Does Domain Rating really matters to rank in top position? my domain has a 32 DR will this be enough or should I keep on trying to increase the DR of the domain
“Domain Rating” is a proprietary metric used by
ahrefs.com, and as such, will have no direct effect on SEO.
Any suggestion to improve the rankings?
Thanks @TechnoBear for clarifications.
You can find full information here:
