Senior dev seeking architecture best practices for CI/CD across microservices

Hi all,

I’ve been building a suite of microservices (Node.js and Go), and we’re refining our CI/CD pipeline across AWS/GitHub Actions.

We deploy per-service, but we’re seeing challenges around:

Coordinating cross-service releases.

Managing backward compatibility.

Avoiding duplicated config and build logic.

Does anyone follow a standardized pipeline pattern for microservices? How do you handle versioning, shared libraries, and service dependencies? What tools or workflows do you recommend (e.g. monorepo vs polyrepo)?

Would love architectural or tooling patterns that help maintain consistency and reduce deployment friction. Happy to share more specifics if it helps!

Thanks!