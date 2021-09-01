Sending parameters and array in POST ajax

I am calling a POST where I need to send request parameters and array in request body. Am I sending it correctly? For some reason, the call is returning 401 Unauthorized.

$.ajax({ type: "Post", url: "https://myserver.com/WebServices/upms/giveCompanyDatasetDBInfo?personnelId=1234&projectId=80&companyId=3222&companyShortName=testNameSept1", data: JSON.stringify(selectedRows) , async: true, cache: false, success: function(data) { console.log("Inside success of giveStandardDatasetDBInfo endpoint"); console.log(data); } });

If you are wondering what is selectedRows , it’s the following array which is obtained when you click get rows button in this JSfiddle: