Sending parameters and array in POST ajax

JavaScript
#1

I am calling a POST where I need to send request parameters and array in request body. Am I sending it correctly? For some reason, the call is returning 401 Unauthorized.

        $.ajax({
             type: "Post",
             url: "https://myserver.com/WebServices/upms/giveCompanyDatasetDBInfo?personnelId=1234&projectId=80&companyId=3222&companyShortName=testNameSept1",
             data: JSON.stringify(selectedRows) ,
             async: true,
             cache: false,
             success: function(data) {
                console.log("Inside success of giveStandardDatasetDBInfo endpoint");
                 console.log(data);
             }
         });

If you are wondering what is selectedRows, it’s the following array which is obtained when you click get rows button in this JSfiddle:

    [{
      available: true,
      boundindex: 1,
      firstname: "Mayumi",
      lastname: "Petersen",
      price: 4.5,
      productname: "Caffe Latte",
      quantity: 10,
      total: 45,
      uid: 1,
      uniqueid: "2527-22-22-30-262925",
      visibleindex: 1
    }, {
      available: true,
      boundindex: 3,
      firstname: "Regina",
      lastname: "Davolio",
      price: 3,
      productname: "Caffe Espresso",
      quantity: 2,
      total: 6,
      uid: 3,
      uniqueid: "2625-21-18-21-302517",
      visibleindex: 3
    }, {
      available: true,
      boundindex: 5,
      firstname: "Antoni",
      lastname: "Nodier",
      price: 4.5,
      productname: "Caffe Latte",
      quantity: 4,
      total: 18,
      uid: 5,
      uniqueid: "1722-19-21-21-291926",
      visibleindex: 5
    }, {
      available: true,
      boundindex: 7,
      firstname: "Nancy",
      lastname: "Nagase",
      price: 4,
      productname: "Peppermint Mocha Twist",
      quantity: 1,
      total: 4,
      uid: 7,
      uniqueid: "2820-23-31-17-222721",
      visibleindex: 7
    }, {
      available: true,
      boundindex: 9,
      firstname: "Lars",
      lastname: "Nagase",
      price: 3.25,
      productname: "Espresso con Panna",
      quantity: 3,
      total: 9.75,
      uid: 9,
      uniqueid: "2826-22-19-25-252329",
      visibleindex: 9
    }]