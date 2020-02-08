Sending images (upload) using Guzzle PHP HTTP client

Hey Everyone,
I was looking at my I wrote a few months ago, and I saw there was something like Guzzle. That allows you to do requests.
A was looking at my modified script that was using cURL to upload an image and downloads the return image (it is returning a URL).
public function makeCurlRequest($file)
{
$mime = mime_content_type($file);
$info = pathinfo($file);
$name = $info['basename'];
$output = new \CURLFile($file, $mime, $name);
$data = [
"files" => $output,
];
$ch = curl_init();
curl_setopt($ch, CURLOPT_URL, $this->url . $this->quality . '&exif=' . $this->exif);
curl_setopt($ch, CURLOPT_POST, 1);
curl_setopt($ch, CURLOPT_RETURNTRANSFER, 1);
curl_setopt($ch, CURLOPT_CONNECTTIMEOUT, 5);
curl_setopt($ch, CURLOPT_POSTFIELDS, $data);
$result = curl_exec($ch);
if (curl_errno($ch)) {
error_log(curl_error($ch));
return false;
}
curl_close($ch);
try {
$this->hasNoApiResponseError($result);
} catch (Exception $e) {
error_log($e->getMessage());
return false;
}
return json_decode($result);
}
The original was written on the resmush API page.
$file = '/path/to/myfile.jpg';
$mime = mime_content_type($file);
$info = pathinfo($file);
$name = $info['basename'];
$output = new CURLFile($file, $mime, $name);
$data = array(
"files" => $output,
);
$ch = curl_init();
curl_setopt($ch, CURLOPT_URL, 'http://api.resmush.it/?qlty=80');
curl_setopt($ch, CURLOPT_POST,1);
curl_setopt($ch, CURLOPT_RETURNTRANSFER, 1);
curl_setopt($ch, CURLOPT_CONNECTTIMEOUT, 5);
curl_setopt($ch, CURLOPT_POSTFIELDS, $data);
$result = curl_exec($ch);
if (curl_errno($ch)) {
$result = curl_error($ch);
}
curl_close ($ch);
var_dump($result);
How can you do the same request using (and upload the image in the request) using guzzlephp?