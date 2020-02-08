Sending images (upload) using Guzzle PHP HTTP client

Hey Everyone,

I was looking at my I wrote a few months ago, and I saw there was something like Guzzle. That allows you to do requests.

A was looking at my modified script that was using cURL to upload an image and downloads the return image (it is returning a URL).

public function makeCurlRequest($file) { $mime = mime_content_type($file); $info = pathinfo($file); $name = $info['basename']; $output = new \CURLFile($file, $mime, $name); $data = [ "files" => $output, ]; $ch = curl_init(); curl_setopt($ch, CURLOPT_URL, $this->url . $this->quality . '&exif=' . $this->exif); curl_setopt($ch, CURLOPT_POST, 1); curl_setopt($ch, CURLOPT_RETURNTRANSFER, 1); curl_setopt($ch, CURLOPT_CONNECTTIMEOUT, 5); curl_setopt($ch, CURLOPT_POSTFIELDS, $data); $result = curl_exec($ch); if (curl_errno($ch)) { error_log(curl_error($ch)); return false; } curl_close($ch); try { $this->hasNoApiResponseError($result); } catch (Exception $e) { error_log($e->getMessage()); return false; } return json_decode($result); }

The original was written on the resmush API page.

$file = '/path/to/myfile.jpg'; $mime = mime_content_type($file); $info = pathinfo($file); $name = $info['basename']; $output = new CURLFile($file, $mime, $name); $data = array( "files" => $output, ); $ch = curl_init(); curl_setopt($ch, CURLOPT_URL, 'http://api.resmush.it/?qlty=80'); curl_setopt($ch, CURLOPT_POST,1); curl_setopt($ch, CURLOPT_RETURNTRANSFER, 1); curl_setopt($ch, CURLOPT_CONNECTTIMEOUT, 5); curl_setopt($ch, CURLOPT_POSTFIELDS, $data); $result = curl_exec($ch); if (curl_errno($ch)) { $result = curl_error($ch); } curl_close ($ch); var_dump($result);

How can you do the same request using (and upload the image in the request) using guzzlephp?