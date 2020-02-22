Sending form through ajax and jquery and not able to send

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
    <head>
        <meta charset="UTF-8">
        <title>popup modal</title>
        <!-- Latest compiled and minified CSS -->
<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://maxcdn.bootstrapcdn.com/bootstrap/4.4.1/css/bootstrap.min.css">

<!-- jQuery library -->
<script src="https://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/1.7.1/jquery.min.js "></script>

<script src="https://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/3.4.1/jquery.min.js"></script>

<!-- jQuery library -->
<script src="https://code.jquery.com/jquery-1.9.1.min.js"></script>


<!-- Popper JS -->
<script src="https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/popper.js/1.16.0/umd/popper.min.js"></script>

<!-- Latest compiled JavaScript -->
<script src="https://maxcdn.bootstrapcdn.com/bootstrap/4.4.1/js/bootstrap.min.js"></script>
<!-- CODER compiled Jquery -->
<script type="text/javascript"> 
    
    $(document).ready(function()
       {setTimeout(function() {
          $('#ksexampleModal').modal('show');}, 1000);
          $('#ksexampleModal').on('shown.bs.modal', function () {
          $('#emailid').trigger('focus');});
            
            $("#popupgac").on('submit',function(event) {
                event.preventDefault(); // to prevent default page reloading
var dataString = $(this).serialize(); // to get the form data


// Call ajax for pass data to other place
$.ajax({
type: 'POST',
url: 'actionks.php',
data: dataString, // getting filed value in serialize form
success: function(){
   $('#popupgac')[0].reset();} // to reset form data
                    
                }).done(function(){
                    setTimeout(function () {
                        alert("Form submitted successfully! We'll get back to you soon. Thank you.");
                    }, 2000);
})
.done(function(data){ // if getting done then call.

// show the response
$("#ksexampleModal")[0].reset();


})
.fail(function() { // if fail then getting message

// just in case posting your form failed
alert( "Posting failed." );

}); 
           
    });
    });
                 
      
    

</script>
<style>
    .contactform-messages {
    display: none;
}
.active {
    display: block;
}
</style>
    </head>
    <body>
        <div class="contactform-messages">Thank you for reaching out to us. We'll get back to you shortly!</div>


  <div class="modal fade" id="ksexampleModal" tabindex="-1" role="dialog" aria-labelledby="exampleModalLabel" aria-hidden="true">
  <div class="modal-dialog" role="document">
    <div class="modal-content">
      <div class="modal-header">
        <h5 class="modal-title" id="exampleModalLabel">Subscribe to know more</h5>
        <button type="button" class="close" data-dismiss="modal" aria-label="Close">
          <span aria-hidden="true">&times;</span>
        </button>
      </div>
        <form  method="POST" enctype="multipart/form-data" id="popupgac" >

      <div class="modal-body">

          <div class="form-group">
            <label for="emailid" class="col-form-label">Email</label>
            <input type="email" name="email" class="form-control" id="emailid" Placeholder="Enter Email here..." required>
          </div>

      </div>
      <div class="modal-footer">
        <button type="button" class="btn btn-secondary" data-dismiss="modal">Close</button>
        <button type="submit" name="submit" class="btn btn-primary" id="kssubscribe">Subscribe</button>
      </div>
</form>
    </div>

  </div>
  </div>
                          <?php
        // put your code here
        ?>
    </body>
</html>
Hello @kirti003shukla welcome to the forums. Just posting some code and expecting people to understand your problem is not going to garner many responses.

Perhaps you can explain your problem is a bit more detail?

Is this code you have copied from somewhere else and don’t know how to get to work?