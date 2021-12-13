Sending cold emails without being blacklisted as spam!

I’m sending cold emails to other businesses using my domain email. Just to clarify, this isn’t spam! The emails are to engage discussion and aren’t cold advertising.They also aren’t mass emailing, as each email will be tailored differently depending on the recipient.

Here are my questions:

Will using a sub domain protect my domain in case there is trouble? For example sending emails from me@subdomain.domain.com. I really don’t want my entire domain to be blacklisted! Are there any services I should use to prevent being labelled as spam? In case things go wrong, is there a way to test if I’m blacklisted? Any other advice on the matter?

Thanks! This community is awesome!