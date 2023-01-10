Send mail with html table and image attachement

code for html table:

//validation and others stuff $body = '<html> <head> <title>Get Free Quotes</title> </head> <body> <table border="1" cellspacing="0" width="60%" cellpadding="10px"> <tr> <td>Name:</td> <td>'.$name.'</td> </tr> <tr> <td>Email:</td> <td>'.$email.'</td> </tr> <tr> <td>Phone:</td> <td>'.$phone.'</td> </tr> <tr> <td>Services:</td> <td>'.$services.'</td> </tr> <tr> <td>Message:</td> <td>'.$message.'</td> </tr> </table> </body> </html> '; $headers = 'MIME-Version: 1.0' . "\r

"; $headers .= 'Content-type: text/html; charset=iso-8859-1' . "\r

"; $headers .='From:' .$email; $subject = "Mail From Client"; $mailTo = "satish.innovstudio@gmail.com"; // you must test the returned value from the mail() call // if it is a false value, setup a message in the $errors array mail($mailTo, $subject, $body,$headers); }

i was not able to insert image attachment on above code so here separate code for sending mail with attachment .

//validation //Get uploaded file data using $_FILES array $tmp_name = $_FILES['attachment']['tmp_name']; // get the temporary file name of the file on the server $name = $_FILES['attachment']['name']; // get the name of the file $size = $_FILES['attachment']['size']; // get size of the file for size validation $type = $_FILES['attachment']['type']; // get type of the file $error = $_FILES['attachment']['error']; // get the error (if any) //validate form field for attaching the file if($error > 0) { die('Upload error or No files uploaded'); } //read from the uploaded file & base64_encode content $handle = fopen($tmp_name, "r"); // set the file handle only for reading the file $content = fread($handle, $size); // reading the file fclose($handle); // close upon completion $encoded_content = chunk_split(base64_encode($content)); $boundary = md5("random"); // define boundary with a md5 hashed value //header $headers = "MIME-Version: 1.0\r

"; // Defining the MIME version $headers .= "From:".$from_email."\r

"; // Sender Email $headers .= "Reply-To: ".$reply_to_email."\r

"; // Email address to reach back $headers .= "Content-Type: multipart/mixed;"; // Defining Content-Type $headers .= "boundary = $boundary\r

"; //Defining the Boundary //plain text $body = "--$boundary\r

"; $body .= "Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1\r

"; $body .= "Content-Transfer-Encoding: base64\r

\r

"; $body .= chunk_split(base64_encode( //$message 'Full Name :'.$sender_name."

". 'State :'.$state."

". 'Address :'.$address."

". 'Phone :'.$phone."

". 'Email Address :'.$email."

". 'Services:'.$services."

". 'Subject:'.$subject."

". 'Message :'."

".$message )); //attachment $body .= "--$boundary\r

"; $body .="Content-Type: $type; name=".$name."\r

"; $body .="Content-Disposition: attachment; filename=".$name."\r

"; $body .="Content-Transfer-Encoding: base64\r

"; $body .="X-Attachment-Id: ".rand(1000, 99999)."\r

\r

"; $body .= $encoded_content; // Attaching the encoded file with email $sentMailResult = mail($recipient_email, $subject, $body, $headers);

im unable to insert html table in this code but i receive image attachment

what i want is that i want to receive mail with html table format with image attachment…