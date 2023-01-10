Send mail with html table and image attachement (sloved)

code for html table:
//validation and others stuff
$info =
'<html>
<head>
<title>Get Free Quotes</title>
</head>
<body>
<table border="1" cellspacing="0" width="60%" cellpadding="10px">
<tr>
<td>Name:</td>
<td>'.$name.'</td>
</tr>
<tr>
<td>Email:</td>
<td>'.$email.'</td>
</tr>
<tr>
<td>Phone:</td>
<td>'.$phone.'</td>
</tr>
<tr>
<td>Services:</td>
<td>'.$services.'</td>
</tr>
<tr>
<td>Message:</td>
<td>'.$message.'</td>
</tr>
</table>
</body>
</html>
';
$headers = 'MIME-Version: 1.0' . "\r\n";
$headers .= 'Content-type: text/html; charset=iso-8859-1' . "\r\n";
$headers .='From:' .$email;
$subject = "Mail From Client";
$mailTo = "satish.innovstudio@gmail.com";
// you must test the returned value from the mail() call
// if it is a false value, setup a message in the $errors array
mail($mailTo, $subject, $body,$headers);
}
i was not able to insert image attachment on above code so here separate code for sending mail with attachment .
//validation
//Get uploaded file data using $_FILES array
$tmp_name = $_FILES['attachment']['tmp_name']; // get the temporary file name of the file on the server
$name = $_FILES['attachment']['name']; // get the name of the file
$size = $_FILES['attachment']['size']; // get size of the file for size validation
$type = $_FILES['attachment']['type']; // get type of the file
$error = $_FILES['attachment']['error']; // get the error (if any)
//validate form field for attaching the file
if($error > 0)
{
die('Upload error or No files uploaded');
}
//read from the uploaded file & base64_encode content
$handle = fopen($tmp_name, "r"); // set the file handle only for reading the file
$content = fread($handle, $size); // reading the file
fclose($handle); // close upon completion
$encoded_content = chunk_split(base64_encode($content));
$boundary = md5("random"); // define boundary with a md5 hashed value
//header
$headers = "MIME-Version: 1.0\r\n"; // Defining the MIME version
$headers .= "From:".$from_email."\r\n"; // Sender Email
$headers .= "Reply-To: ".$reply_to_email."\r\n"; // Email address to reach back
$headers .= "Content-Type: multipart/mixed;"; // Defining Content-Type
$headers .= "boundary = $boundary\r\n"; //Defining the Boundary
//plain text
$body = "--$boundary\r\n";
$body .= "Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1\r\n";
$body .= "Content-Transfer-Encoding: base64\r\n\r\n";
$body .= chunk_split(base64_encode(
//$message
'Full Name :'.$sender_name."\n".
'State :'.$state."\n".
'Address :'.$address."\n".
'Phone :'.$phone."\n".
'Email Address :'.$email."\n".
'Services:'.$services."\n".
'Subject:'.$subject."\n".
'Message :'."\n".$message
));
//attachment
$body .= "--$boundary\r\n";
$body .="Content-Type: $type; name=".$name."\r\n";
$body .="Content-Disposition: attachment; filename=".$name."\r\n";
$body .="Content-Transfer-Encoding: base64\r\n";
$body .="X-Attachment-Id: ".rand(1000, 99999)."\r\n\r\n";
$body .= $encoded_content; // Attaching the encoded file with email
$sentMailResult = mail($recipient_email, $subject, $body, $headers);
im unable to insert html table in this code but i receive image attachment
$body .= chunk_split(base64_encode(
//$message
'Full Name :'.$sender_name."\n".
'State :'.$state."\n".
'Address :'.$address."\n".
'Phone :'.$phone."\n".
'Email Address :'.$email."\n".
'Services:'.$services."\n".
'Subject:'.$subject."\n".
'Message :'."\n".$message
));
what i want is that i want to receive mail with html table format with image attachment…