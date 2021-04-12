Send emails to multiple recipients

Hello there,
I need to send my forms to multiple recipients, but I can’t figure it out which line I need to edit. Please see below. I appreciate your help.
<?php
// Configure your Subject Prefix and Recipient here
$errors = array(); // array to hold validation errors
$data = array(); // array to pass back data
if($_SERVER['REQUEST_METHOD'] === 'POST') {
$subjectPrefix = $_POST['subject'];
$privacyPolicy = $_POST['privacy-policy'];
$emailTo = stripslashes(trim($_POST['email-to']));
$name = stripslashes(trim($_POST['name']));
$email = stripslashes(trim($_POST['email']));
$phone = stripslashes(trim($_POST['phone']));
$message = stripslashes(trim($_POST['message']));
$spam = $_POST['textfield'];
$confirmMsg = $_POST['confirm'];
$captcha = $_POST['captcha'];
if (empty($name)) {
$errors['name'] = 'Please fill in all required fields.';
}
if (!filter_var($email, FILTER_VALIDATE_EMAIL)) {
$errors['email'] = 'Please fill in all required fields.';
}
if (empty($message)) {
$errors['message'] = 'Please fill in all required fields.';
}
if (empty($captcha)) {
$errors['captcha'] = 'TEST CAPTCHA';
}
if (empty($privacyPolicy)) {
$errors['privacy_policy'] = 'Please fill in all required fields.';
}
// if there are any errors in our errors array, return a success boolean or false
if (!empty($errors)) {
$data['success'] = false;
$data['errors'] = $errors;
} else {
$subject = "Message from $subjectPrefix";
$body = '
<strong>Name: </strong>'.$name.'<br />
<strong>Email: </strong>'.$email.'<br />
<strong>Phone: </strong>'.$phone.'<br />
<strong>Message: </strong>'.nl2br($message).'<br />
';
$headers = "MIME-Version: 1.1" . PHP_EOL;
$headers .= "Content-type: text/html; charset=utf-8" . PHP_EOL;
$headers .= "Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit" . PHP_EOL;
$headers .= "Date: " . date('r', $_SERVER['REQUEST_TIME']) . PHP_EOL;
$headers .= "Message-ID: <" . $_SERVER['REQUEST_TIME'] . md5($_SERVER['REQUEST_TIME']) . '@' . $_SERVER['SERVER_NAME'] . '>' . PHP_EOL;
$headers .= "From: " . "=?UTF-8?B?".base64_encode($name)."?=" . " <$email> " . PHP_EOL;
$headers .= "Return-Path: $emailTo" . PHP_EOL;
$headers .= "Reply-To: $email" . PHP_EOL;
$headers .= "X-Mailer: PHP/". phpversion() . PHP_EOL;
$headers .= "X-Originating-IP: " . $_SERVER['SERVER_ADDR'] . PHP_EOL;
if (empty($spam)) {
mail($emailTo, "=?utf-8?B?" . base64_encode($subject) . "?=", $body, $headers);
}
$data['success'] = true;
$data['confirmation'] = $confirmMsg;
}
// return all our data to an AJAX call
echo json_encode($data);
}