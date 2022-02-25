Send email via SMTP

That’s your mail server
OK, Ive change the host to mail.####.com and smtp.###.com and its now returning “Failed to connect to server: No route to host (113)”
I will contact the IT company that manages the o365 installation and ask them what smtp settings I should use.
For the Windows 10 ‘Mail’ program, I am using
smtp.office365.com:587:1 for the outgoing server and
outlook.office365.com:993:1 for the incoming.
Does that help?
Hmm. Changing the host to smtp.office365.com and leaving the port at 465 hangs the page.
Changing the port to 587 immediately returns “Failed to connect to server: (0)”.
My relevant bit of code:
$mail->Host = 'smtp.office365.com'; //Set the SMTP server to send through
$mail->SMTPAuth = true; //Enable SMTP authentication
$mail->Username = '###@####.com'; //SMTP username
$mail->Password = '#####'; //SMTP password
$mail->SMTPSecure = PHPMailer::ENCRYPTION_SMTPS; //Enable implicit TLS encryption
$mail->Port = 587;
Should SMTPSecure be set to enable implicit TLS encryption?
Have you tried adding the debug option?
I did yes @Gandalf . Not sure if it elucidates anything further, but the full error it returns is:
2021-11-24 12:18:28 SMTP ERROR: Failed to connect to server: (0)
SMTP connect() failed. https://github.com/PHPMailer/PHPMailer/wiki/Troubleshooting
Message could not be sent. Mailer Error: SMTP connect() failed. https://github.com/PHPMailer/PHPMailer/wiki/Troubleshooting
Notes I have found with a quick search suggest that
SMTPSecure should be set to
'tls' for Office 365.
Oooo. Im getting closer. Changing the SMTPSecure to ‘tls’ returns this:
This suggests that the authentication failed becuase the password for the mailbox is wrong? Im going to ask the IT company to confirm the password.
Does it help to change the port to 587:1 ?
According to this page, the encryption should be STARTTLS.
$mail->SMTPSecure = PHPMailer::STARTTLS;
I think??
I have an idea that’s the same thing:
const ENCRYPTION_STARTTLS = 'tls';
although I’m not completely sure.
results in the above screenshotted error
$mail->SMTPSecure = PHPMailer::STARTTLS;
results in a 500 error,
@Archibald : Yes, Im using port 587 now.
I wasn’t suggesting you should add that to your code, I was saying that I think it is already set to that value, so I don’t think there is any difference between setting
SMTPSecure either to the string
'tls' or to the constant
STARTTLS - my point was that they are the same thing.
Yes in theory this is bad practice as it is picked up as spoofing if the receiving server checks the SPF record as you found.
Rather than having to setup email addresses on the server etc the best way is to use the ‘Reply to’ header which should allow you to set the correct ‘From’ address from a single registered email on your server and then set ‘Reply to’ whatever you want e.g a users email.
Having said that sometimes the receiving server isn’t setup correctly.
A while back I built a form to allow users to send letters to DEFRA as though it was from their email address. I correctly used our site email as the sender and used the ‘Reply to’ setting to set the users email. DEFRAs server wasn’t configured correctly so failed to use the ‘Reply to’ field. Instead i set the users email to the From address (bad practice) and it was all accepted without a problem, when it should have been rejected. But I had no other way of making it work.
Ive just checked with the IT company that manages the o365 install. Theyve confirmed Ive got the correct password for the relevant mailbox.
So, as it stands, the page is generating the error that Ive screenshotted above.
The relevant bit of my code is:
$mail->SMTPDebug = 2;
$mail->isSMTP(); //Send using SMTP
$mail->Host = 'smtp.office365.com'; //Set the SMTP server to send through
$mail->SMTPAuth = true; //Enable SMTP authentication
$mail->Username = '#@###.com'; //SMTP username
$mail->Password = '####'; //SMTP password
$mail->SMTPSecure = "tls";
$mail->Port = 587;
So I presume the above is whats causing the Authentication unsuccessful error. Do I need to specify more settings?
Thanks
That looks fine as far as I can see. A wild guess, have you specified a from address?
Hi @Gandalf . I have yes:
$mail->setFrom('##@##.com', '###');
$mail->addAddress('#@gmali.com', 'John'); //Add a recipient
$mail->addReplyTo('##@##.com', '###');
$mail->addCC('##@##.com');
The setFrom and the addReplyTo is the same address.(not sure if that makes a difference or not)
And it is an address that the mail server is configured to send email from? And doesn’t have any typos like your post #43 does?
Oh dear, thats slightly embarrassing (now corrected).
Yes, the address is configured to send email from. In as much as the address is an actual mailbox that is configured in o365.
