Send email via SMTP

Ive just checked with the IT company that manages the o365 install. Theyve confirmed Ive got the correct password for the relevant mailbox.
So, as it stands, the page is generating the error that Ive screenshotted above.
The relevant bit of my code is:
$mail->SMTPDebug = 2;
$mail->isSMTP(); //Send using SMTP
$mail->Host = 'smtp.office365.com'; //Set the SMTP server to send through
$mail->SMTPAuth = true; //Enable SMTP authentication
$mail->Username = '#@###.com'; //SMTP username
$mail->Password = '####'; //SMTP password
$mail->SMTPSecure = "tls";
$mail->Port = 587;
So I presume the above is whats causing the Authentication unsuccessful error. Do I need to specify more settings?
Thanks