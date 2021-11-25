Send email via SMTP

OK, I move PHPMailer directory to the root. It was still l returning a 500. I looked in the error log, and even though I was die-ing the script (as per @wake689 's suggestion above) its falling over on the line below it!
The error is
[Tue Nov 23 18:42:51 2021] [error] [client 217.32.33.106:0] PHP Fatal error: Namespace declaration statement has to be the very first statement or after any declare call in the script in /home/sites/###.com/public_html/PHPMailer/src/Exception.php on line 23
The code:
echo "Got here";
die;
/**
* PHPMailer Exception class.
* PHP Version 5.5.
*
* @see https://github.com/PHPMailer/PHPMailer/ The PHPMailer GitHub project
*
* @author Marcus Bointon (Synchro/coolbru) <phpmailer@synchromedia.co.uk>
* @author Jim Jagielski (jimjag) <jimjag@gmail.com>
* @author Andy Prevost (codeworxtech) <codeworxtech@users.sourceforge.net>
* @author Brent R. Matzelle (original founder)
* @copyright 2012 - 2020 Marcus Bointon
* @copyright 2010 - 2012 Jim Jagielski
* @copyright 2004 - 2009 Andy Prevost
* @license http://www.gnu.org/copyleft/lesser.html GNU Lesser General Public License
* @note This program is distributed in the hope that it will be useful - WITHOUT
* ANY WARRANTY; without even the implied warranty of MERCHANTABILITY or
* FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE.
*/
namespace PHPMailer\PHPMailer;
I would have thought the code would have stopped executing after the die.
Anyway, I can now target that script (which is good) but now I have this new error (which is bad).