Send email via SMTP

PHP
#1

Hi guys

I have some php code which submits an email to the user (and CC’s me) using php’s mail() function. This was inconsistent in getting to the user’s inbox, unsurprisingly because it was sometimes being marked as spam, and other times not even getting as far as the user’s spam box!

The emails are handled by o365. I did try specifying in php to send the email via smtp, but I just couldnt get it working. That was about 6 months ago, so cant remember what I tried.

I really need to get this sending via smtp but I need a bit of hand-holding. I have the mailbox’s username/password etc… so its just a case of getting the ‘smtp bit’ working.

I suppose I could use an SMTP service like SendGrid, but Id rather not if I can help it. (because I think that the contents of the email needs to reside on SendGrids platform, yet some of the email’s content is dynamically generated depending on what the user has entered on the form, so I dont know how I could get that working with SendGrid).

If I can just get a ''hello world" example of sending email via smtp using my mailbox settings, then I can do the rest.

Thanks

#2

I would use PHPMailer. PHP’s mail() function is inherently unreliable. To quote from the PHPMailer readme:

Please don’t be tempted to do it yourself – if you don’t use PHPMailer, there are many other excellent libraries that you should look at before rolling your own. Try SwiftMailer, Laminas/Mail, ZetaComponents etc.

Of course, there is still a chance that emails end up in spam depending on the recipient’s spam settings.

#3

Thanks @Gandalf. So PHPMailer sends email via SMTP?

Ive just had a look at my code, and it looks like I already tried using PHPMailer, without success. :frowning:

I have this commented out in my code (Ive obviously hashed-out the mailbox details):

/*
require_once DIR.’/…/calendar/config/class-phpmailer.php’;
$mailer = new PHPMailer();
$mailer->IsSMTP();
$mailer->Host = “smtp.office365.com”;
$mailer->SMTPAuth = true;
$mailer->Username = “###@###.com”;
$mailer->Password = “###”;
$mailer->setFrom(’###@###.com’, ‘###’);
$mailer->AltBody = “To view the message, please use an HTML compatible email viewer.”;
$mailer->addAddress($requestData[‘email’]);
$mailer->msgHTML($message);
$mailer->Subject = $subject;
$mailer->send();
//$mailer->clearAllRecipients();
*/

Is there anything obviously wrong with the above?

#4

It looks as though that might be an old version of PHPMailer you were using.

You’ll want a new directory named PHPMailer with the library code in there and

use PHPMailer\PHPMailer\PHPMailer;
use PHPMailer\PHPMailer\Exception;

require 'PHPMailer/src/Exception.php';
require 'PHPMailer/src/PHPMailer.php';
require 'PHPMailer/src/SMTP.php';

followed by the rest of the code. I don’t have time to check what you have line by line right now. You’ll find the latest version on GitHub.

#5

Lovely - thanks @Gandalf. I will take a look at this later/tomorrow and let you know how I get on. :slight_smile:

#6

While I haven’t used PHPMailer, or Outlook365, keep in mind that some of these public mail services require additional settings. I have used Gmail to send emails, and they require TLS and alternate ports, for example. But there’s information on their web site about it, as I am sure there will be for O365.

Doesn’t everything send email via SMTP? From what I can see, the isSMTP() option in PHPMailer just switches between PHPMailer using the inbuilt mail() function and talking directly to the SMTP server.

1 Like