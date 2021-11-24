Send email via SMTP

OK, I move PHPMailer directory to the root. It was still l returning a 500. I looked in the error log, and even though I was die-ing the script (as per @wake689 's suggestion above) its falling over on the line below it!

The error is

[Tue Nov 23 18:42:51 2021] [error] [client 217.32.33.106:0] PHP Fatal error: Namespace declaration statement has to be the very first statement or after any declare call in the script in /home/sites/###.com/public_html/PHPMailer/src/Exception.php on line 23

The code:

echo "Got here"; die;

namespace PHPMailer\PHPMailer;

I would have thought the code would have stopped executing after the die.

Anyway, I can now target that script (which is good) but now I have this new error (which is bad).