Send email via SMTP

I’ve seen it written that to reduce the chances of emails being rejected as spam you should send with the ‘from’ email address (within additional headers) being on the same server as the website. This means that if you have a contact form requesting an email address, you should not use that as the ‘from’ email address. I don’t know how true this is.
I am using mail() for many clients without any trouble but recently emails to one recipient would get rejected. The way a got around that was to give the recipient an email address on the website’s server and to set that email address to forward emails to my client’s personal email address.