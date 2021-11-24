Send email via SMTP

Cheers. I’m not sure how sendmail works, though I was really thinking that most internet email would be sent by connecting to a suitable SMTP server to send it, whether that’s done via mail() using sendmail, or via some other local mail server, and however that happens “under the bonnet”. I imagine there are some other ways of doing it, somewhere.

Archibald: Archibald: This means that if you have a contact form requesting an email address, you should not use that as the ‘from’ email address. I don’t know how true this is.

I’d say that was very true, but also it might have been me that made the comment in the first place as I do tend to jump on that when I see it in people’s form-processing code. If I try to send an email using your email address as my “from” address, and my mail server allows it, isn’t that what they call “open relay”, and a very bad way to set up a mail server? I believe legitimate mail servers that allow open relay are a thing of the past, they should all only send emails from an address that they’re configured for.

Obviously there are open relay mail servers all around the place, but not usually for a good reason. When you get a load of email “bounce” messages relating to emails you didn’t send in the first place, that’s because someone is using an open relay to pretend to send messages from your address, usually for nefarious purposes.