Lovely - thanks @Gandalf. I will take a look at this later/tomorrow and let you know how I get on.
While I haven’t used PHPMailer, or Outlook365, keep in mind that some of these public mail services require additional settings. I have used Gmail to send emails, and they require TLS and alternate ports, for example. But there’s information on their web site about it, as I am sure there will be for O365.
Doesn’t everything send email via SMTP? From what I can see, the
isSMTP() option in PHPMailer just switches between PHPMailer using the inbuilt
mail() function and talking directly to the SMTP server.
I recently read of some emails not being sent because the host did not have a HTTPS server.
I’ve seen it written that to reduce the chances of emails being rejected as spam you should send with the ‘from’ email address (within additional headers) being on the same server as the website. This means that if you have a contact form requesting an email address, you should not use that as the ‘from’ email address. I don’t know how true this is.
I am using mail() for many clients without any trouble but recently emails to one recipient would get rejected. The way a got around that was to give the recipient an email address on the website’s server and to set that email address to forward emails to my client’s personal email address.
I don’t think so. To quote again from the PHPMailer readme:
Many PHP developers need to send email from their code. The only PHP function that supports this directly is
mail(). However, it does not provide any assistance for making use of popular features such as encryption, authentication, HTML messages, and attachments.
Formatting email correctly is surprisingly difficult. There are myriad overlapping (and conflicting) standards, requiring tight adherence to horribly complicated formatting and encoding rules – the vast majority of code that you’ll find online that uses the
mail()function directly is just plain wrong, if not unsafe!
The PHP
mail()function usually sends via a local mail server, typically fronted by a
sendmailbinary on Linux, BSD, and macOS platforms, however, Windows usually doesn’t include a local mail server; PHPMailer’s integrated SMTP client allows email sending on all platforms without needing a local mail server. Be aware though, that the
mail()function should be avoided when possible; it’s both faster and safer to use SMTP to localhost.
Cheers. I’m not sure how sendmail works, though I was really thinking that most internet email would be sent by connecting to a suitable SMTP server to send it, whether that’s done via
mail() using sendmail, or via some other local mail server, and however that happens “under the bonnet”. I imagine there are some other ways of doing it, somewhere.
I’d say that was very true, but also it might have been me that made the comment in the first place as I do tend to jump on that when I see it in people’s form-processing code. If I try to send an email using your email address as my “from” address, and my mail server allows it, isn’t that what they call “open relay”, and a very bad way to set up a mail server? I believe legitimate mail servers that allow open relay are a thing of the past, they should all only send emails from an address that they’re configured for.
Obviously there are open relay mail servers all around the place, but not usually for a good reason. When you get a load of email “bounce” messages relating to emails you didn’t send in the first place, that’s because someone is using an open relay to pretend to send messages from your address, usually for nefarious purposes.
OK, Ive manually downloaded PHPMailer (I dont know how Composer works) and uploaded to the server.
My code so far:
use PHPMailer\PHPMailer\PHPMailer;
use PHPMailer\PHPMailer\SMTP;
use PHPMailer\PHPMailer\Exception;
require 'https://www.###.com/calendar/config/PHPMailer/src/Exception.php';
die();
This is returning a 500 error. I went into the logs and it says
[Mon Nov 22 09:03:42 2021] [error] [client 217.32.33.106:0] PHP Fatal error: require(): Failed opening required ‘https://www.####.com/calendar/config/PHPMailer/src/Exception.php’ (include_path=’.:/usr/share/pear73:/usr/share/php’) in /home/sites/####.com/public_html/calendar/public/contact-form-DEV.php on line 9
So it cant find the PHPMailer files?! (the path is correct). Ive contacted my hosting’s support and they said “Everything required for a mailing form has been enabled, and we haven’t had any issues with PHPMailer being configured, except that most mail servers flag emails sent through it as spam. These error logs all indicate an issue with the configuration of the script.”
So it seems Ive failed at the first hurdle!!
Is it normal to specify a complete URL like that in a ‘require’? I haven’t done much with stuff on live servers, so I genuinely don’t know, but it seems to me that you would put the relative path instead.
I can confirm (having just tried it) that ‘require’ needs a relative path, not absolute.
I did initially try
require __DIR__.'/../calendar/config/PHPMailer/src/Exception.php';
but that resulted in the same. . Hmm, Ill have another look with fresh eyes later.
I am a rank beginner here compared to others but have to ask - have you tried putting in the top of exception.php file something like
echo "Got here";
die;
just to check that the require bit is correctly pointing?
That is a good idea! I added your code, but it still returns a 500. Ive tried tweaking the path and whatever I do doesnt work. Its obviously something simple Im missing here (hopefully!)
Heres the directory structure:
I want contact-form-DEV.php to pull in Exception.php
My code is
require __DIR__.'/../calendar/config/PHPMailer/src/Exception.php';
Have you tried echoing
__DIR__.'/../calendar/config/PHPMailer/src/Exception.php'
to see if it’s what you expect?
Hmm, interesting. I get:
/home/sites/###.com/public_html/calendar/public/../calendar/config/PHPMailer/src/Exception.php
Would it be easier to put the PHPMailer in the root directory for the website?
Shouldn’t it be
require __DIR__.'/../config/PHPMailer/src/Exception.php';
to make it
/home/sites/###.com/public_html/calendar/public/../config/PHPMailer/src/Exception.php
?
OK, I move PHPMailer directory to the root. It was still l returning a 500. I looked in the error log, and even though I was die-ing the script (as per @wake689 's suggestion above) its falling over on the line below it!
The error is
[Tue Nov 23 18:42:51 2021] [error] [client 217.32.33.106:0] PHP Fatal error: Namespace declaration statement has to be the very first statement or after any declare call in the script in /home/sites/###.com/public_html/PHPMailer/src/Exception.php on line 23
The code:
echo "Got here";
die;
/**
* PHPMailer Exception class.
* PHP Version 5.5.
*
* @see https://github.com/PHPMailer/PHPMailer/ The PHPMailer GitHub project
*
* @author Marcus Bointon (Synchro/coolbru) <phpmailer@synchromedia.co.uk>
* @author Jim Jagielski (jimjag) <jimjag@gmail.com>
* @author Andy Prevost (codeworxtech) <codeworxtech@users.sourceforge.net>
* @author Brent R. Matzelle (original founder)
* @copyright 2012 - 2020 Marcus Bointon
* @copyright 2010 - 2012 Jim Jagielski
* @copyright 2004 - 2009 Andy Prevost
* @license http://www.gnu.org/copyleft/lesser.html GNU Lesser General Public License
* @note This program is distributed in the hope that it will be useful - WITHOUT
* ANY WARRANTY; without even the implied warranty of MERCHANTABILITY or
* FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE.
*/
namespace PHPMailer\PHPMailer;
I would have thought the code would have stopped executing after the die.
Anyway, I can now target that script (which is good) but now I have this new error (which is bad).
Does PHP notice this while parsing the script file before it starts actually executing, and that’s why you are getting this problem? Move the
echo and
die to after all the namespace instructions and see if it makes any difference.
Ah! Moving the echo/die has worked! Well done!
But now what?
Now you know it’s including the file(s) correctly you can carry on with whatever you were trying to do in the first place.