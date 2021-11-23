Send email via SMTP

Thanks @Gandalf. So PHPMailer sends email via SMTP?
Ive just had a look at my code, and it looks like I already tried using PHPMailer, without success.
I have this commented out in my code (Ive obviously hashed-out the mailbox details):
/*
require_once DIR.’/…/calendar/config/class-phpmailer.php’;
$mailer = new PHPMailer();
$mailer->IsSMTP();
$mailer->Host = “smtp.office365.com”;
$mailer->SMTPAuth = true;
$mailer->Username = “###@###.com”;
$mailer->Password = “###”;
$mailer->setFrom(’###@###.com’, ‘###’);
$mailer->AltBody = “To view the message, please use an HTML compatible email viewer.”;
$mailer->addAddress($requestData[‘email’]);
$mailer->msgHTML($message);
$mailer->Subject = $subject;
$mailer->send();
//$mailer->clearAllRecipients();
*/
Is there anything obviously wrong with the above?