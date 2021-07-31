Semantics of labelling elements that contain data

One of my colleagues is currently working on an ‘Arrivals’ widget/component to be included on a dashboard. Within the widget is to be an ‘Intended Arrival Date’ alongside an actual date.

At the moment, ‘Intended Arrival Date’ is contained in a <div> element with a class attribute of field-header on it. To me, that class name suggests that the element ought to have been a <h1> , <h2> , or whatever, but that doesn’t feel quite right, as it’s actually a form of label directly associated with the date alongside it. <label> of course, should be associated with an <input> so that’s not right either.

For accessibility reasons as much as anything, I’d like to that ‘Intended Arrival Date’ to be tied somehow to the date it’s related to, other than by proximity. Is there way of marking them up in such a way with HTML that I’m missing?

Have you looked into BEM notation? BEM stands for “Block Element Modifier” and is pretty much a spec for how to label elements with CSS classnames given their relation and responsibility. I think this may be related to what you want to achieve in that you would have say a <div> that is labeled with a class like intended_arrival and then the arrival date itself would be intended_arrival__date. Notice that it shares the first half of the class name with the parent (the block) but has a double underscore to show that this element is date belonging to that block.

But in short it sounds like you could call the entire element intended arrival date and mark its children as various derivatives of that.

You can read more about the naming conventions of BEM at their official site. http://getbem.com/introduction/

Having had a very quick look at the BEM website, it seems to me that it has nothing to do with accessibility. It’s mostly about ensuring no duplication of CSS class names on large complex websites.

My approach in this case would be to have the ‘widget’ as a <section> element (with border) and inside that an <h2> or whatever for ‘Intended Arrival Date’ together with a <p> element for the date itself. I expect that would be OK for assistive technology. Anyone disagree?