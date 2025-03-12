Selling my site as a CS student

Key Highlights

topcarsgadgets.com → Launched in 2023, it features 130+ well-researched and SEO-optimized articles on car gadgets and accessories.

→ Launched in 2023, it features on car gadgets and accessories. AdSense approved with strong monetization potential.

with strong monetization potential. Built on a solid SEO foundation , making it a great opportunity for growth.

, making it a great opportunity for growth. Fully set up and requires minimal maintenance—ready for a new owner to scale.

Operations

This website is fully developed and running, with organic traffic potential. You can start earning from ads immediately or expand it further with additional content and marketing.

Why I’m Selling

I’m a computer science student, and I started this site with big dreams of earning online. Over 6 months, I put in a lot of effort, learning everything by myself without any prior experience. I made mistakes, improved, and built something valuable.

However, due to my heavy study load and final-year projects, I can’t manage it anymore. Selling this site will help me buy a laptop for my studies, which I currently can’t afford. This website means a lot to me, and if someone can support me by purchasing it, I would truly appreciate it.

Opportunity

If you’re looking for a ready-to-grow, AdSense-approved website, this is a great investment. It has a strong foundation and plenty of potential.

I’m asking a fair price, but honestly, I also feel emotional about selling it. If someone is willing to help by purchasing, it would mean a lot.

? Bonus: If you’re interested in creating a website for yourself, I can also build one for you!