Selector for style

#1

I know attribute selectors e.g. input[name].

Is there something similar for style attributes like div[style|float]?

#2

Yes and no. :rofl:

  1. Yes, div[style="float-right"] {} will work in theory. :wonky:
  2. No, inline styling is very poor coding methodology and should
    really be avoided like the plague. :unhappy:

Further reading:-

  1. MDN - The CSS attribute selector
  2. Avoid Inline CSS

coothead

#3

  1. Sorry, but not. Works div[style*=float], but this is not really optimal I think.

  2. Sure. But point is: inline-style couldn’t be overrided with another class somewhere in code. And sometimes that is required.

#4

The fact you are asking this question rings alarm bells.

The only way to override in-line styles in CSS is with !improtant, which is yet further down a slippery slope, that you climb down at your peril.