Selection by tags and categories works only until you move with google map

Hi,

my web is designed by ListGo theme and now there is a problem with functionality.

On the main page of my web is a half Google map and two possibilities of selection: tags and categories (and also distance, but it is not important). When I want to find some place according to selection, I check a one tag (or category) and Google map show me my listings, which are tagged by the one, that is mostly fine (it is not - some tags are showed also other listings from different tags and cathegories and I will be so happy if you know how also resolve this problem… but it is not the most problem) until I move with Google map (zoom in, zoom out) - when I move with map, the filters (tags or categories) are reseted. Please do you know where could be a problem?

Thank you very much!

Vona