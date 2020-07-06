Selection by tags and categories works only until you move with google map

CMS & WordPress
Hi,

my web is designed by ListGo theme and now there is a problem with functionality.
On the main page of my web is a half Google map and two possibilities of selection: tags and categories (and also distance, but it is not important). When I want to find some place according to selection, I check a one tag (or category) and Google map show me my listings, which are tagged by the one, that is mostly fine (it is not - some tags are showed also other listings from different tags and cathegories and I will be so happy if you know how also resolve this problem… but it is not the most problem) until I move with Google map (zoom in, zoom out) - when I move with map, the filters (tags or categories) are reseted. Please do you know where could be a problem? :confounded:

Thank you very much!

Vona

Well, immediate response is going to be “Have you asked the creators of your website?”

We’re not going to be able to offer much help without being able to see the site, or the code, because we didnt design your site, and we dont know what it does.

@jenpronet: do you mean that this is a Wordpress site which uses the ListGo theme?

This is a Deprecated Product that has reached its End of Life – Sold As-Is, No Customer Support, No Refunds

If so, you might be better in the long run to change to another theme.

Hi,

thank you very much for your response.
I have asked the creators of my website, but they are out of their business and I need to my website will go right, I have some basic skills at WordPress, but really basic for resolve this problem. The website is: http://praha.mkc.cz - you can try the filter selection and will see that it is not correct… :frowning: Please have you any idea how I could resolve it? All databases are opened for me. Thank you very very much!

Vona

Hi,

thank you very much for your response too! Yeah, it is running on the ListGo theme on WordPress… Do you think that the problem going not to be resolve? Because of End of ListGo Life? :flushed:
I have only one choice - resolve the problem. :frowning:
Thank you. Maybe if come up to your mind any idea how it could be resolve, please contact me, I will be happy. Thank you in advance.

Vona