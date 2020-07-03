Selection by tags and categories works only until you move with google map

#1

Hi,

my web is designed by ListGo theme and now there is a problem with functionality.
On the main page of my web is a half Google map and two possibilities of selection: tags and categories (and also distance, but it is not important). When I want to find some place according to selection, I check a one tag (or category) and Google map show me my listings, which are tagged by the one, that is mostly fine (it is not - some tags are showed also other listings from different tags and cathegories and I will be so happy if you know how also resolve this problem… but it is not the most problem) until I move with Google map (zoom in, zoom out) - when I move with map, the filters (tags or categories) are reseted. Please do you know where could be a problem? :confounded:

Thank you very much!

Vona

#2

Well, immediate response is going to be “Have you asked the creators of your website?”

We’re not going to be able to offer much help without being able to see the site, or the code, because we didnt design your site, and we dont know what it does.