Selecting number of price increases

I have a table of items having same items with multiple prices by date and time. How can i calculate number of price increases of all the items. Below is a sample table

id, name , price, date_time

1, E1, 0.03193, 2021-02-23 10:58:47

2, E2, 0.03194, 2021-02-23 10:58:47

3, E3, 0.03195, 2021-02-23 10:58:47

4, E1, 0.03196, 2021-02-23 11:50:47

5, E2, 0.03198, 2021-02-23 11:50:47

6, E3, 0.03199, 2021-02-23 11:50:47

7, E1, 0.03191, 2021-02-23 08:48:47

8, E2, 0.03190, 2021-02-23 08:48:47

9, E3, 0.03192, 2021-02-23 08:48:47

10, E1, 0.03183, 2021-02-22 06:48:47

11, E2, 0.03190, 2021-02-22 06:48:47

12, E3, 0.03192, 2021-02-22 06:48:47

E1 will have 2

E2 will have 1

E3 will have 1

Each item will compare price with the price of its previous date/time entry