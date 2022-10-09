Selecting and Modifying Text That are not Unique

I’m trying to select and modify text on my webpage which are not unique and then modify them. For instance suppose I have multiple HTML elements that are siblings of one another and they contain the same text. If I try to select the text in one of them using Regex and then modify it i.e. (wrap it in span tags, replace it with different text, delete it, etc.), Regex will only show the first match that it had found which may or may not be the text I selected.

I did some research into using the Treewalker API for this but the examples I saw weren’t very helpful. Please help suggest the best solution that will take care of situations where the same selected text exists in multiple HTML elements.