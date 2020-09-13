Selecting an Ancestor

This was never a problem.
If the sub-menu is nested within the main menu, you are still hovering the parent element, while you are hovering the sub-menu item nested within. So a simple :hover selector for both elements will do.
But the problem I always saw (in the past now) with this kind of drop-down menu system, was keyboard accessibilty.
For that I generally pair my :hover selectors with :focus selectors, so keybord users see the same highlighting as mouse users, as they tab through the menu.
But with drop-down sub-menus, this was an issue, as the :hover was used to make the sub-menu appear (drop down), as could :focus. But when a user tabs focus onto a sub-menu item, the parent loses focus, and the sub-menu becomes invisible again, and the user is tabbing blind.
Javascript was always the answer, but I wanted a was to do it without javascript, and :focus-within is exaclty that.