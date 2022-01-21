Selecting a random css class from a list

I created a random background code here.

3 different ways.

How do I know which is the better of the 3 codes I made?

The first 2 codes use an array, code 3 uses the least amount of code.

Code 1

https://jsfiddle.net/tjgzy45p/

(function randomBackground() { const colors = ['1', '2', '3']; const random = colors[Math.floor(Math.random() * colors.length)]; document.querySelector('body').classList.add('play' + random); }());

Code 2

https://jsfiddle.net/zc60gh92/

(function randomBackground() { const colors = ['play1', 'play2', 'play3']; const random = Math.floor(Math.random() * colors.length); document.querySelector('body').classList.add(colors[random]); }());

Code 3

https://jsfiddle.net/b5y74nvt/

(function randomBackground() { const random = Math.floor(Math.random() * 3 + 1); document.querySelector('body').classList.add('play' + random); }());

