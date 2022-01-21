Selecting a random css class from a list

JavaScript
#1

I created a random background code here.

3 different ways.

How do I know which is the better of the 3 codes I made?

The first 2 codes use an array, code 3 uses the least amount of code.

Code 1
https://jsfiddle.net/tjgzy45p/

(function randomBackground() {
  const colors = ['1', '2', '3'];
  const random = colors[Math.floor(Math.random() * colors.length)];
  document.querySelector('body').classList.add('play' + random);
}());

Code 2
https://jsfiddle.net/zc60gh92/

(function randomBackground() {
  const colors = ['play1', 'play2', 'play3'];
  const random = Math.floor(Math.random() * colors.length);
  document.querySelector('body').classList.add(colors[random]);
}());

Code 3
https://jsfiddle.net/b5y74nvt/

(function randomBackground() {
    const random = Math.floor(Math.random() * 3 + 1);
    document.querySelector('body').classList.add('play' + random);
}());

css

.play1 {
  --color-a: orange;
  --color-b: black;
  --color-c: green;
  --color-d: black;
}

.play2 {
  --color-a: purple;
  --color-b: black;
  --color-c: purple;
  --color-d: black;
}

.play3 {
  --color-a: green;
  --color-b: black;
  --color-c: green;
  --color-d: black;
}