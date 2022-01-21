Selecting a random css class from a list

I created a random background code here.
3 different ways.
How do I know which is the better of the 3 codes I made?
The first 2 codes use an array, code 3 uses the least amount of code.
Code 1
https://jsfiddle.net/tjgzy45p/
(function randomBackground() {
const colors = ['1', '2', '3'];
const random = colors[Math.floor(Math.random() * colors.length)];
document.querySelector('body').classList.add('play' + random);
}());
Code 2
https://jsfiddle.net/zc60gh92/
(function randomBackground() {
const colors = ['play1', 'play2', 'play3'];
const random = Math.floor(Math.random() * colors.length);
document.querySelector('body').classList.add(colors[random]);
}());
Code 3
https://jsfiddle.net/b5y74nvt/
(function randomBackground() {
const random = Math.floor(Math.random() * 3 + 1);
document.querySelector('body').classList.add('play' + random);
}());
css
.play1 {
--color-a: orange;
--color-b: black;
--color-c: green;
--color-d: black;
}
.play2 {
--color-a: purple;
--color-b: black;
--color-c: purple;
--color-d: black;
}
.play3 {
--color-a: green;
--color-b: black;
--color-c: green;
--color-d: black;
}