Selecting a drop down option

Wow. It’s been a few since I’ve seen classic asp…

javascript7: javascript7: I am trying to read from a database and create 8 dropdowns. I am only getting one dropdown and struggling to get 8. Any help would greatly be appreciated.

This method will not get you eight instances. It will get you as many rows as are returned in your recordset object. If you’re only seeing one, that’s all the recordset is returning.

You can find that out by checking the record count

Response.Write objRS.RecordCount

But if you’re going to continue down the path of learning classic asp (though I would suggest learning something more current - MVC or Core), then you’ll want to get used to using GetRows(). That will return the recordset as a two dimensional array, which is far more efficient.

You’ll also want to get out of the habit of switching back and forth from html and server side. I think this is right but once again, it’s been years…