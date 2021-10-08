Select2 Multiple Select - Unable to change font-size of options

I’m using Select2 (4.0.8) plugin on one of multiple-select dropdown queries. A function has been added which plugins in a checkbox like feature to the Select2 multiple-select.
To this I’m trying to add the below piece of code which should reduce the fontsize of the options.
$('#Question1').on('select2:open', function (e) {
$('body').find('ul.select2-results__options').addClass('myFont2');
$('body').find('li.select2-results__option').addClass('myFont2');
});
where
myFont2 { font-size:80%; }
However this is not working and the font size is not reducing. Can someone help me with where I’m going wrong?
Find full code below:
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1">
<script type="text/javascript" src="https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/jquery/3.2.1/jquery.min.js"></script>
<script src="https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/jquery/3.2.1/jquery.min.js"></script>
<link href="https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/select2/4.0.8/css/select2.min.css" rel="stylesheet" />
<script src="https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/select2/4.0.8/js/select2.min.js"></script>
<script src='https://kit.fontawesome.com/a076d05399.js'></script>
<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/font-awesome/4.7.0/css/font-awesome.min.css">
<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/font-awesome/5.10.2/css/all.css" crossorigin="anonymous">
<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/font-awesome/5.10.2/css/brands.css" crossorigin="anonymous">
<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/font-awesome/5.10.2/css/fontawesome.css" crossorigin="anonymous">
<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/font-awesome/5.10.2/css/regular.css" crossorigin="anonymous">
</head>
<style>
.myFont2 {
font-size:80%;
}
.select2-results__option .wrap:before{
font-family:fontAwesome;
color:#999;
content:"\f096";
width:25px;
height:25px;
padding-right: 10px;
}
.select2-results__option[aria-selected=true] .wrap:before{
content:"\f14a";
}
</style>
<body>
<div style="padding-bottom:2px">
Question1
<select id="Question1">
<option></option>
<option id="Delhi" value="Delhi">DelhiDelhiDelhiDelhi</option>
<option id="Mumbai" value="Mumbai">MumbaiMumbaiMumbaiMumbai</option>
<option id="Kolkata" value="Kolkata">KolkataKolkataKolkataKolkata</option>
<option id="Bengaluru" value="Bengaluru">BengaluruBengaluruBengaluruBengaluru</option>
</select>
</div>
</body>
<script>
jQuery(function($) {
$.fn.select2.amd.require([
'select2/selection/single',
'select2/selection/placeholder',
'select2/selection/allowClear',
'select2/dropdown',
'select2/dropdown/search',
'select2/dropdown/attachBody',
'select2/utils'
], function (SingleSelection, Placeholder, AllowClear, Dropdown, DropdownSearch, AttachBody, Utils) {
var SelectionAdapter = Utils.Decorate(
SingleSelection,
Placeholder
);
SelectionAdapter = Utils.Decorate(
SelectionAdapter,
AllowClear
);
var DropdownAdapter = Utils.Decorate(
Utils.Decorate(
Dropdown,
DropdownSearch
),
AttachBody
);
var RowSelected = $('#Question1')
$(RowSelected).select2({
width: 'auto',
placeholder: 'Select multiple items',
selectionAdapter: SelectionAdapter,
dropdownAdapter: DropdownAdapter,
allowClear: true,
templateResult: function (data) {
if (!data.id) { return data.text; }
var $res = $('<div></div>');
$res.text(data.text);
$res.addClass('wrap');
return $res;
},
templateSelection: function (data) {
if (!data.id) { return data.text; }
var RowselectedNumber = ($(RowSelected).val() || []).length;
var RowSelectedElements = $(RowSelected).val();
var total = $('option', $(RowSelected)).length;
return RowselectedNumber + " of " + total;
}
});
});
});
$('#Question1').on('select2:open', function (e) {
$('body').find('ul.select2-results__options').addClass('myFont2');
$('body').find('li.select2-results__option').addClass('myFont2');
});
</script>
</html>