Select2 Multiple Select - Unable to change font-size of options

I’m using Select2 (4.0.8) plugin on one of multiple-select dropdown queries. A function has been added which plugins in a checkbox like feature to the Select2 multiple-select.

jQuery(function($) { $.fn.select2.amd.require([ 'select2/selection/single', 'select2/selection/placeholder', 'select2/selection/allowClear', 'select2/dropdown', 'select2/dropdown/search', 'select2/dropdown/attachBody', 'select2/utils' ], function (SingleSelection, Placeholder, AllowClear, Dropdown, DropdownSearch, AttachBody, Utils) { var SelectionAdapter = Utils.Decorate( SingleSelection, Placeholder ); SelectionAdapter = Utils.Decorate( SelectionAdapter, AllowClear ); var DropdownAdapter = Utils.Decorate( Utils.Decorate( Dropdown, DropdownSearch ), AttachBody ); var RowSelected = $('#Question1') $(RowSelected).select2({ width: 'auto', placeholder: 'Select multiple items', selectionAdapter: SelectionAdapter, dropdownAdapter: DropdownAdapter, allowClear: true, templateResult: function (data) { if (!data.id) { return data.text; } var $res = $('<div></div>'); $res.text(data.text); $res.addClass('wrap'); return $res; }, templateSelection: function (data) { if (!data.id) { return data.text; } var RowselectedNumber = ($(RowSelected).val() || []).length; var RowSelectedElements = $(RowSelected).val(); var total = $('option', $(RowSelected)).length; return RowselectedNumber + " of " + total; } });

To this I’m trying to add the below piece of code which should reduce the fontsize of the options.

$('#Question1').on('select2:open', function (e) { $('body').find('ul.select2-results__options').addClass('myFont2'); $('body').find('li.select2-results__option').addClass('myFont2'); });

where myFont2 { font-size:80%; }

However this is not working and the font size is not reducing. Can someone help me with where I’m going wrong?

Find full code below: