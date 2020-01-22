Select timeline in MySQL database

Hi here, I need your help.

This is my MySQL table.

+-----------+-------------+---------------------+---------+
|   element | status      | hour                |   ID    |
+-----------+-------------+---------------------+---------+
|        18 | Available   | 2020-01-19 14:23:49 |   6     |
|        18 | Unavailable | 2019-09-13 18:19:47 |   5     |
|        18 | Available   | 2019-09-13 18:18:49 |   4     |
|        18 | Unavailable | 2019-09-09 08:22:45 |   3     |
|        19 | Available   | 2019-09-07 19:13:56 |   2     |
|        19 | Available   | 2019-09-03 18:13:49 |   1     |
+-----------+-------------+---------------------+---------+

Normally the timeline of rows in this MySQL table for each element status is unavailable / available.

But it happened that for element number 19 the timeline of rows in status is available / available :

+----------+-------------+---------------------+
| element  | status      | hour                |
+----------+-------------+---------------------+
|       19 | Available   | 2019-09-07 19:13:56 |
|       19 | Available   | 2019-09-03 18:13:49 |
+----------+-------------+---------------------+

is this means anomaly.

I need to intercept these cases that is, all the rows for each element status when the timeline is available / available.

How to do resolve this ?

Please can you help me ?

Thank you in advance for any help.

Hi Guido1971 welcome to the forum.

Sorry, but I do not see what makes that an anomaly. (I would have the status column an integer datatype instead of text, anyway …) All rows have different id and datetime values. I understand that “19” is in two rows and both have the same “status” value. But “18” also has two rows with “available” status values.

Hi Mittineague, thank you fo reply.

I try to explain better.

This is the correct teoric sequence in timeline :

+-----------+-------------+---------------------+---------+
|   element | status      | hour                |   ID    |
+-----------+-------------+---------------------+---------+
|        18 | Available   | 2020-01-19 14:23:49 |   6     |
|        18 | Unavailable | 2019-09-13 18:19:47 |   5     |
|        18 | Available   | 2019-09-13 18:18:49 |   4     |
|        18 | Unavailable | 2019-09-09 08:22:45 |   3     |
|        19 | Available   | 2019-09-07 19:13:56 |   2     |
|        19 | Unavailable | 2019-09-03 18:13:49 |   1     |
+-----------+-------------+---------------------+---------+

Actually for element number 19 instead :

+----------+-------------+---------------------+
| element  | status      | hour                |
+----------+-------------+---------------------+
|       19 | Available   | 2019-09-07 19:13:56 |
|       19 | Available   | 2019-09-03 18:13:49 |
+----------+-------------+---------------------+

And this is error.

I need to intercept these cases that is, all the rows for each element status.

So the logic is something like

When - ordered by “hour” [datetime] and / or “ID”
and - grouped by “element”
sequential values for “status” should alternate between the two possible values (see how “status” sounds like a boolean?)

You want a query to find elements where this is not the case. i.e. the corrupt elements?

Exactly !

One query to find elements where this is not the case !

Thanks!