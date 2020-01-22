Select timeline in MySQL database

Hi here, I need your help.
This is my MySQL table.
+-----------+-------------+---------------------+---------+
| element | status | hour | ID |
+-----------+-------------+---------------------+---------+
| 18 | Available | 2020-01-19 14:23:49 | 6 |
| 18 | Unavailable | 2019-09-13 18:19:47 | 5 |
| 18 | Available | 2019-09-13 18:18:49 | 4 |
| 18 | Unavailable | 2019-09-09 08:22:45 | 3 |
| 19 | Available | 2019-09-07 19:13:56 | 2 |
| 19 | Available | 2019-09-03 18:13:49 | 1 |
+-----------+-------------+---------------------+---------+
Normally the timeline of rows in this MySQL table for each element
status is unavailable / available.
But it happened that for element number 19 the timeline of rows in
status is available / available :
+----------+-------------+---------------------+
| element | status | hour |
+----------+-------------+---------------------+
| 19 | Available | 2019-09-07 19:13:56 |
| 19 | Available | 2019-09-03 18:13:49 |
+----------+-------------+---------------------+
is this means anomaly.
I need to intercept these cases that is, all the rows for each element
status when the timeline is available / available.
How to do resolve this ?
Please can you help me ?
Thank you in advance for any help.