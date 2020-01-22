Select timeline in MySQL database

Hi here, I need your help.

This is my MySQL table.

+-----------+-------------+---------------------+---------+ | element | status | hour | ID | +-----------+-------------+---------------------+---------+ | 18 | Available | 2020-01-19 14:23:49 | 6 | | 18 | Unavailable | 2019-09-13 18:19:47 | 5 | | 18 | Available | 2019-09-13 18:18:49 | 4 | | 18 | Unavailable | 2019-09-09 08:22:45 | 3 | | 19 | Available | 2019-09-07 19:13:56 | 2 | | 19 | Available | 2019-09-03 18:13:49 | 1 | +-----------+-------------+---------------------+---------+

Normally the timeline of rows in this MySQL table for each element status is unavailable / available.

But it happened that for element number 19 the timeline of rows in status is available / available :

+----------+-------------+---------------------+ | element | status | hour | +----------+-------------+---------------------+ | 19 | Available | 2019-09-07 19:13:56 | | 19 | Available | 2019-09-03 18:13:49 | +----------+-------------+---------------------+

is this means anomaly.

I need to intercept these cases that is, all the rows for each element status when the timeline is available / available.

How to do resolve this ?

Please can you help me ?

Thank you in advance for any help.