Select radio buttons

Hi, could you help me, please? With a userscript I’m trying to select a radio button for the page types in the three examples below (saved pages, the original are protected), without considering the specific ID value, as I have many other pages. So I think something like this would be the starting point:

const selectedValue = document.querySelector('input[name="selezionato"]:checked').value;

These buttons should be selected in order of priority:

When the terms “Collocazione” and “Inventari collegati” are on the same line (or <td> area), the radio button next to it must be selected, as in these two web pages: page one, page two (here is a screenshot for the two examples) When the first case does not occur, and the terms " FA PARTE DI " and “Monografia” are on the same line (or <td> area), the radio button next to it must be selected, as in this page (see also a screenshot). When the first two cases do not occur and the term “Monografia” is next to a radio button, then this one must be selected, as in this page (see also a screenshot).

So the radio button next to “Collana” (that is “series”) should never be selected.

Thanks very much!