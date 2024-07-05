SELECT OPTION styling works somewhat on Windows but 0 on macOS

I tried some basic styling for using CSS in an OPTION which seems good on Windows but on macOS its still the default browser/OS one.
Windows :
macOS :
#progam {
display: flex;
width: 100%;
height: 100%;
align-items: center;
justify-content: center;
font-family: 'Salsa', sans-serif;
outline: 0;
box-shadow: none;
font-size: 25px;
line-height: 30px;
padding: 10px 30px 14px 30px;
background: transparent;
color: var(--primary-color2);
margin-bottom: 31px;
}
#progam option
{
font-family: 'Salsa', sans-serif;
font-size: 20px;
color: var(--primary-color2);
}