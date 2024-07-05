SELECT OPTION styling works somewhat on Windows but 0 on macOS

I tried some basic styling for using CSS in an OPTION which seems good on Windows but on macOS its still the default browser/OS one.

Windows :

image
image1000×430 34.7 KB

macOS :

image
image999×430 51.8 KB

#progam {
    display: flex;
    width: 100%;
    height: 100%;
    align-items: center;
    justify-content: center;
    font-family: 'Salsa', sans-serif;
    outline: 0;
    box-shadow: none;
    font-size: 25px;
    line-height: 30px;
    padding: 10px 30px 14px 30px;
    background: transparent;
    color: var(--primary-color2);
    margin-bottom: 31px;
}

#progam option
{
    font-family: 'Salsa', sans-serif;
    font-size: 20px;
    color: var(--primary-color2);
}