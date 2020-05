I have a long Select menu with about 14 menu Options. In Chrome’s mobile view I’m not able to see the last few options in the menu and I’m not able to scroll down to them. I can reach some of them if I reduce the text size of the menu options but it would make my menu text too small for users to see.

I’m not able to reproduce this issue in jsfiddle. The question I have is how do I make my menu scrollable.