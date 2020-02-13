Select ONE button. Deselect other buttons

I am trying to select a navigation button and deselect other:
https://jsfiddle.net/gkfm07u8/24/
This selects when you click on one button, but does not deselect others:
btn.addEventListener('click', () => {
btn.classList.add("active");
});
This deselects the button “manually”
btn.addEventListener('click', () => {
btn.classList.toggle("active");
});
What I am looking for is a “deselect other” function. Pseudocode:
btn.addEventListener('click', () => {
btn.classList.add("active");
} else {
btn.classList.add("");
});
What is the correct syntax.