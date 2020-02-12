Select ONE button. Deselect other buttons

I am trying to select a navigation button and deselect other:

https://jsfiddle.net/gkfm07u8/24/

This selects when you click on one button, but does not deselect others:

btn.addEventListener('click', () => { btn.classList.add("active"); });

This deselects the button “manually”

btn.addEventListener('click', () => { btn.classList.toggle("active"); });

What I am looking for is a “deselect other” function. Pseudocode:

btn.addEventListener('click', () => { btn.classList.add("active"); } else { btn.classList.add(""); });

What is the correct syntax.