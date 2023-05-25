Select multiple text strings in TinyMCE

TinyMCE has a menu option to find, search, and replace. I am looking for a way to do this within our application via JavaScript. I cannot find any way using the current documents to tell TinyMCE to search for all the instances of a string, then do some formatting to them. There is an option to select certain nodes. However, I have only been successful in selecting HTML tags. I wondered if I am missing something, or does TinyMCE not give access to this via your application? This screenshot shows how the editor menu can select multiple instances of a string and apply formatting to only that. That is what I want control over. Does anybody know how to do that? Thanks for any help