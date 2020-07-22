Select List with content below

The person who wrote that javascript code should be flogged 1000 times with a wet noodle.
<form id="gameCat" action="game.php" method="post">
<select id="selectCat" class="select-css" name="category" tabindex="1">
<option value="photography">Photography</option>
<option value="movie">Movie</option>
<option value="space">Space</option>
</select>
</form>
var startBtn = document.querySelector('#startBtn');
const startgame = (e) => {
e.preventDefault();
document.querySelector('.gameTitle').textContent = "Photography";
startBtn.style.display = "none";
document.querySelector('#triviaInfo').style.display = "none";
document.querySelector('#quiz').style.display = 'block';
selectCat('photography');
};
startBtn.addEventListener('click', startgame, false);
Is a something I wrote of a javascript quiz game that I wrote and that was do in vanilla javascript.
I know that isn’t exactly what your looking for, but you could accomplish my code by targeting the e (event) handler in the script e.target.value? An have less code than what ws3schools.com did.