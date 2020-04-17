Select List with content below

m_hutley: m_hutley: I disagree with Paul; w3schools is good for a beginner’s reference guide site.

It might be time to check out how they’re doing. According to w3fools.com they were terrible and have since improved. Let’s take a look.

They were criticized for passing a string to setTimeout. That bad behaviour is still being taought at https://web.archive.org/web/20110411071807/http://w3schools.com/js/js_timing.asp

What about browser detection? They still use terrible techniques there.

What about their JS summary page? They still recommend ASP. That was discontinued in the year 2000 for .NET and C#, but not a word is said about those there.

I was ready to back down on my opinion, but on reflection it still stands.