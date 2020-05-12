Select List Menu Won't Scroll All the Way Down

I have a long menu with about 14 menu options which was created with the Select and Option elements. In Chrome’s mobile view (under Developer Tools) I’m not able to see the last few options in the menu and I’m not able to scroll down to them.

I can reach some of them if I reduce the text size of the menu options but it would make my menu text too small for users to see. I’m not able to reproduce this issue in jsfiddle but I’m not sure if this issue will showup when I deploy my page to the server.

So the question I have is how do I make my menu scrollable. I have set the size attribute of the Select element to a number but all it did was it hid the down arrow of the Select element and now the options are not even visible.