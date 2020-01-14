<select> line syntax confusion

Hey all - slowly piecing together PHP and HTML but I’m missing something here. I’ve tried a few different variations but they all seem to just white out my page.

<select class="select" name="selected_bidder" size="9" id="selected_bidder" onChange="document.A_Patron_Find_Form.edit_bidder.value='false'; submit();" style="width: 290px">

Currently this line works; However, I want to add to the “onChange” some sort of ($undisable = true) that then runs a function that “undisables” a button. The function I have written already quite easily off of some google page for a similar issue - however they are using keyup’s in text fields and I’m using said and shown select line.

Any help would be appreciated. My simple solution (not a good one) is another button that has the singular job of setting the variable, but I would like it to be from this select so everything is nice like it should be.

Thanks for any direction. I accept links to pages on google no problem - I search for them myself but understanding everything that is on them is the issue.