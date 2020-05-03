I have some values like: Test 1, Test 2, Test 3, Test 4, Test 5 and i want to select all value including common word itself so select * from mytable where value like ‘%Test%’ it returns me all values but i want result like Test, Test 1, Test 2, Test 3, Test 4, Test 5 so first record should be the Test itself and then original values: Test 1, Test 2, Test 3, Test 4, Test 5 How can i do that any help much appreciated?
Select distinct values with matching string
SELECT 'Test' AS value
UNION ALL
SELECT * FROM mytable WHERE value LIKE '%Test%'
ORDER BY value
Test is just an example string i am trying to make a generic query
In what language?
So…
SELECT 'GenericValue' AS value
UNION ALL
SELECT * FROM mytable WHERE value LIKE '%GenericValue%'
ORDER BY value
… he’s GIVEN you the generic query.
Any search for terms “Test 1”, “Test 2”, etc, a list generated by looking for %Test%, would already have been found by the original query, because they contain %Test%.
adding things to your search string does not increase the scope, it decreases it.
2 Likes
This topic was automatically closed 91 days after the last reply. New replies are no longer allowed.